A vehicle pursuit that started in Franklin ended in Bowling Green when the vehicle being pursued collided with two other vehicles. A Tennessee man was arrested following the pursuit.
Kentucky State Police said at approximately 8:53 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 it received a call for assistance from the Simpson County Sheriffs Office regarding an active vehicle pursuit.
The original 911 call was to report a reckless driver.
Simpson County sheriffs deputies located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but was unsuccessful.
State troopers took over the pursuit when it entered Warren County.
State police said the alleged perpetrator continued into Bowling Green allegedly attempting to strike vehicles at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit ended in Bowling Green when the alleged perpetrator collided with two vehicles and his vehicle became inoperable as a result.
The alleged perpetrator was identified as Paul Edward Eden, of Tennessee.
He was transported for medical treatment due to injuries sustained in the collision. No other injuries were reported.
State police said Eden was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking (automobile) and several other drug and traffic offenses.
He was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail in Bowling Green without further incident.
