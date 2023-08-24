Harcros opens distribution center in Franklin

Harcros, an employee-owned company based in Kansas City, Kan. has opened a distribution facility in the Henderson Industrial Park in Franklin.
A press lease announcing Harcros locating in Franklin says the company is a leading ingredient and chemical distribution and manufacturing company that has some 29 locations throughout the United States. Harcros distributes specialty ingredients and chemicals for a range of industries including household, industrial and institutional cleaning, auto care, food ingredients, and personal care among others.
The new 50,000-square-foot distribution facility is located on Garvin Lane just off of Exit 6 on I-65 in Franklin.
Mark Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of Harcros said “Franklin, Ky. is an ideal community for Harcros’ new distribution center. This facility will allow Harcros to more effectively service the mid-south region and will help us deliver the quality service our customers know us for. We are pleased to be in Franklin, Ky., and look forward to growing our business in this region.”
Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon expressed his pleasure on the opening of the new company. “Harcros is a great name to have in our community,” said Dixon. “They are a great addition to our industrial base and we are pleased that they have located in our city. We certainly look forward to working with this great company.”
“The jobs being provided by Harcros are greatly welcomed in our area,” said Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes. “Harcros plans on hiring some 30 people and these well-paying jobs will be an economic boon to our county,” added Barnes.
Industrial Authority Board Chairman Gary Broady stated “The growth of industries and businesses locating in the Henderson Industrial Park continues at a record pace. Harcros is a great company and their presence in our community will add diversity in the jobs available in Franklin. We welcome this excellent industry to our area.”
Harcros was established as a business over 100 years ago. The company has locations in 20 states.
The announcement about the Harcros Distribution facility was made in a press release issued by the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority on Aug. 21.
