Harcros opens distribution center in Franklin

Harcros, an employee-owned company based in Kansas City, Kan. has opened a distribution facility in the Henderson Industrial Park in Franklin.

A press lease announcing Harcros locating in Franklin says the company is a leading ingredient and chemical distribution and manufacturing company that has some 29 locations throughout the United States. Harcros distributes specialty ingredients and chemicals for a range of industries including household, industrial and institutional cleaning, auto care, food ingredients, and personal care among others.

