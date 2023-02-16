A nickel equivalent tax levy adopted by the Simpson County Board of Education in December 2022 will not be placed on a ballot for Simpson County voters to approve or decline.
No petition for the issue to be placed on a ballot was filed at the Simpson County Clerk’s Office within the state required 45 days after passage of the levy by the board of education on Dec. 15, 2022.
With the levy Simpson County property owners will pay an additional five-cent tax per $100 of assessed value on real and personal property, or an additional $50 per $100,000 worth of property, beginning with the 2023 — 2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2023.
Funding from the nickel equivalent tax can only be used for major renovation of existing school facilities, new construction or debt service. It cannot be used for other purposes including salaries.
