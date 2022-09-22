Community calendar
R.E.A.C.H. plans Sept. 26 meeting at Ag Building
R.E.A.C.H. will have its next meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at the AG Building.
R.E.A.C.H. is spearheading the proposed $3.5 million Lincoln Park Project in Franklin, a five-year goal of creating a walking track, an amphitheater, baseball fields, a sensory park for children on the autism scale, a kickball field and a large open space for events.
The group is preparing to begin Phase 1 of our three-phase project. “We are looking for volunteers to assist us as we get Phase 1 underway,” said Nancy Uhls.
The group also has several fundraisers coming up. Those who are interested are invited to the meeting Sept. 26.
Donate Your Lunch Money fundraiser set
The sixth annual Donate Your Lunch Money fundraiser to benefit the Simpson County BackPack Program is set for today.
The event is in support of National Hunger Awareness Month.
This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Simpson County Schools Backpack Program that provides kid-friendly foods every Friday during the school year to almost 200 students. The program is 100% funded through community donations.
Tables for donations will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wildfire BBQ, 31-W Bar and Grill and El Potrero Cantina.
For the 2022-23 school year, the goal for donations is $25,000. More than $30,000 was raised last year.
Hunt Ford has committed to matching funds on the day of the fundraiser.
Donations can also be made online.
Contact Robin Hollingsworth at Community Education at 270-223-8092 for more information.
All donations are tax deductible and remain in Simpson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.