Simpson County Board of Education approved first reading of a proposed school calendar structure for the 2021-2022 school year at its Feb. 19 meeting.
The proposed first day of class is set for Aug. 25, 2021 and the final day is May 24, 2022. The calendar includes 165 days of instruction.
Surveys of school system staff and parents were taken for input on the calendar. A school calendar committee then put the calendar together.
The board voted to submit forms to the Kentucky Department of Education for a proposed addition of two new classrooms and renovations at Simpson Elementary, modification of a restroom at Franklin Elementary. The next step is to obtain construction cost estimates and seek construction bids for the work.
The board also approved submitting forms to the Kentucky Department of Education to close out roofing projects at Simpson Elementary and Franklin-Simpson Middle School.
The board voted to take steps to change the school district’s facilities plan to include an addition to back of the Career Tech Center to house the West Campus. The change would take the place of a planned renovation of the current West Campus facility.
The district’s facilities plan committee must approve the change.
If the change is approved the current West Campus facility could be used for other purposes such as an auxiliary gym.
Fundraisers were approved for the FSHS Baseball Boosters, Lady Cats Soccer Boosters, middle school library, middle school Jr. Beta Club and middle school cheerleaders. An amendment to a Project Graduation fundraiser was also approved.
Tentative staffing and Site Based Decision Making Council allocations were also among the approximately 35 items approved during the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.