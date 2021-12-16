Tammie Mann appointed to Simpson County Board of Education

Tammie Mann has been appointed to the Simpson County Board of Education.
The board of education appointed Ms. Mann on Dec. 6 to fill the vacant seat from District One that represents the Harristown, Prospect Hill and West Door voting precincts.
The appointment is effective until the November 2022 general election.
The vacancy from District One was created by the resignation of former board member Tara Heinze in October.
Mann is a former teacher in the Simpson County School System. She retired from teaching in 2015 due to health issues at that time involving her husband, who has since recovered.
Mann said she had some “encouragement” to apply for the vacant board of education seat.
“I already had 35 years invested in the children of Simpson County from the classroom,” she said. “ This is a different way to serve the children in Simpson County other than the classroom. I’ll be wearing a different hat.”
“I’m going into it with the perspective of a former teacher in the classroom,” Mann added.
A native of Glasgow, Mann has lived in Simpson County since 1980. She taught first grade and kindergarten. Her first three years teaching was at the former West Simpson Christian School with her remaining years in teaching all at Franklin Elementary.
Mann and her husband, Eddie, together have six children and 17 grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.