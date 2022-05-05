The National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 5.
A National Day of Prayer Service will be held in Franklin on May 5 on the Courthouse Square beginning at 11 a.m.
In the event of rain, the service will be held in the Methodist Church.
Organizers of the service will divide the Bible up into 365 segments to be read by participants in hopes that 365 people will participate and read the entire Bible in 20 minutes.
Contact Nancy Uhls for more information.
