Franklin Police is investigating the theft of catalytic convertors from three vehicles at Hunt Ford on Garvin Lane.
The theft was reported on Monday, July 19 and happened at about 5:20 that morning.
Police said the catalytic convertors have a total value of $3,897.
Officer Jenna Trodglen filed the offense report.
***
Franklin Police is investigating two thefts from Lowe’s on Nashville Road.
Police said in each case a white male was observed walking into the store without any merchandise and later leaving with items that were not paid for.
Tools valued at some $1,316 were stolen in the first theft on Thursday, July 15 between about 12:20 p.m. and 1 p.m.
An air compressor valued at $1,079 was taken in the second theft on Monday, July 19 between 7:40 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The offense reports did not say if the same man was involved in both thefts. Different vehicles were used to leave after the thefts.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense reports.
***
Franklin Police arrested a Scottsville woman on three drug charges and a theft charge at Walmart on Wednesday, July 28.
Whitney C. Burton, 24, was charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, third degree possession of a controlled substance – drug unspecified, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting under $500.
The arrest citation said Ms. Burton was initially arrested after police were called to a report of a female allegedly attempting to leave Walmart with almost $41 worth of unpaid items.
The citation said during a search after the arrest a box was allegedly found in her purse containing substances identified as methamphetamine and Gabapentin pills.
Officer Craig Hansen made the arrest at about 11:10 p.m.
***
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Portland, Tennessee man on a possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine charge following a traffic stop on Nashville Road on Tuesday, July 27.
Kevin Lewis Stinehelfer, 47, was also charged with careless driving, failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance or security, failure to produce insurance card, drug paraphernalia buy or possession and tampering with physical evidence.
The arrest citation said after exiting the vehicle Stinehelfer allegedly attempted to hide a white crystal like substance in a cigarette pack he got from inside the car he was driving.
The citation said Stinehelfer dropped the item causing it to blow across the Kentucky Downs parking lot.
The citation said the substance was identified as methamphetamine.
Deputy sheriff Qunitin Wright made the arrest at about 5:10 p.m.
***
A Cleveland, Tennessee man was arrested by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on two drug charges following a traffic stop on Lake Spring Road on Saturday, July 24.
Jordan Jermaine Banks, 29, was charged with prescription controlled substance not in proper container and possession of an unspecified drug. He was also charged with failure to or improper signal.
The arrest citation said a pill suspected as being Hydrocodone not in its proper container was allegedly found during a search of the vehicle driven by Banks.
Banks was arrested on a warrant issued in Logan County prior to the search of the vehicle.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 7:50 p.m.
***
Franklin Police arrested a Bowling Green woman on a possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine charge on Thursday, July 22.
Karen Michelle Wright, 34, was also charged with drug paraphernalia – buy or possession and public intoxication controlled substance – excludes alcohol.
Police made contact with Ms. Wright in the parking lot of Stark Truss on North Main Street after responding to a call of a woman who appeared to be under the influence and acting suspicious walking in the parking lot of McDonalds restaurant during closing.
The arrest citation said Ms. Wright was allegedly in possession of a plastic baggie with methamphetamine residue, a folded piece of paper containing methamphetamine and a syringe.
Officer Adam Bennett made the arrest at about 11:30 p.m.
