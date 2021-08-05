Body found in 2001 in Simpson County identified

Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green has identified the victim of a death investigation cold case from 2001 in which the body was discovered in Simpson County.
The victim has been identified as Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson, 45, of Nashville, Tennessee.
On Oct. 9, 2001 state police initiated a death investigation following the discovery of decomposed remains of an individual at the 12-mile marker of I-65 in Simpson County.
At the time, the identity of the remains were unknown and no leads were available. Through years of investigation and the assistance of the DNA Doe Project, state police identified the victim as Ms. Wilkerson.
The investigation continues and state police requests that anyone with knowledge surrounding the death of Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson to contact Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green at 270-782-2010.
