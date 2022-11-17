FRANWS-11-17-22 Winter Weather Prep

In keeping with their priorities to promote safety in the commonwealth, the Beshear administration is taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather. November is traditionally the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) snow and ice season launch, where more than 2,000 staff and crew members stand ready to keep roads passable for the safe movement of people and goods throughout the state. KYTC is also launching its first-ever “Name the Plow” program to foster community excitement when crews are out.

“Our crews have been on high alert, monitoring weather conditions to keep Kentuckians safe when snow and ice strike. Crews were dispatched Saturday for the first time this season in Western and Central Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “As fall transitions to winter, we’re thankful for their work to keep Kentucky drivers and their families safe, especially during the unusually harsh winter conditions we’ve seen in recent years.”

