Ricardo Camaja-Perez, 23, of Nashville, Tenn., was indicted by the Simpson County Grand Jury on charges of Promoting a Minor Under 16 in a Sexual Performance; and Rape, 2nd Degree — No Force.
The indictment says that on or about the 15th day of July 2022, through the 25th day of October 2022, in Simpson County he allegedly committed the offense of Promoting a Minor Under 16 in a Sexual Performance when he allegedly knowing the character and content thereof produced or promoted a video of him having sex with the victim and sent it to her ex-boyfriend.
The indictment also says that on or about the 15th day of July 2022, through the 25th day of October 2022, in Simpson County, Ky., he allegedly committed the offense of Rape, 2nd Degree — No Force when he being 18 years old or more allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with someone less than 14 years old.
The indictment identifies the alleged victim as the same person in both charges.
A warrant was issued for his arrest, however, Camaja-Perez had not been lodged in the Simpson County Detention Center on the charges as of March 27.
John Austin Boren, 25, of Franklin, Ky. was indicted by the Simpson County grand jury on two counts of Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree — Victim Under 12 Years of Age; and two counts of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 1st Degree — Illegal Sex Act, Under 16 years of age.
The indictment says that on or about the 5th day of November 2021, through the 7th day of January 2023, in Simpson County, Ky., he allegedly committed the offense of Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree — Victim Under 12 Years of Age when he allegedly subjected a person to sexual contact who is incapable of consent because she was less than 12 years-old.
The indictment says that on or about the 5th day of November 2021, through the 7th day of January 2023, in Simpson County, Ky., he allegedly committed the offense of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 1st degree — Illegal Sex Act, Under 16 Years of Age when he allegedly induces, assists or causes someone to engage in illegal sexual activity, who is less than 16 years of age.
The indictment identifies the alleged victim as the same person in all four counts.
The function of the grand jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
