Ricardo Camaja-Perez, 23, of Nashville, Tenn., was indicted by the Simpson County Grand Jury on charges of Promoting a Minor Under 16 in a Sexual Performance; and Rape, 2nd Degree — No Force.

The indictment says that on or about the 15th day of July 2022, through the 25th day of October 2022, in Simpson County he allegedly committed the offense of Promoting a Minor Under 16 in a Sexual Performance when he allegedly knowing the character and content thereof produced or promoted a video of him having sex with the victim and sent it to her ex-boyfriend.

