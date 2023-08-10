A total of 521 people pre-registered to take part in the 41st Annual Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Garden Spot 5K Run & Walk, presented by Med Center Health — The Medical Center at Franklin being held Saturday, Aug. 12.
Another 25 to 30 people are expected to register on race day making the total number of participants some 550.
“That is almost 100 above last year. It’s the largest since Covid, but we’re not back to the pre-Covid numbers yet. The pre-Covid numbers were in that 700 to 750 range.” Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond said. “We’re pleased with the 521, but it’ll get closer to 550 more than likely.”
The race will be held rain or shine. The start times are 7:30 a.m. for runners and 7:32 a.m. for walkers.
The registration fee for the run or walk is now $30. Registration ends at promptly 6:45 a.m. on race day. Registration cannot be accepted after 6:45 a.m. due to entries being put in a computer for electronic timing by Bluegrass Timing of Lexington, which will post the participant’s race times on their website.
Those who register on race day receive a T-shirt on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.
Race registration forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce office in the Goodnight House on South Main Street.
Participants must be at least eight years old to register.
The walking portion of the race is strictly for walking. One foot must be on the ground at all times. Trotters will be disqualified.
The course begins and ends at the College Street side of the Simpson County Courthouse. The mostly flat course is the same as used in previous years and is through a residential area in south Franklin.
In addition to College Street, other streets on the course include Wildcat Way, South Main Street, Rolling Road Drive, Valley View Drive, Hillcrest Drive, Austin Drive, Craig Street, Cardinal Drive, Joker Phillips Street, Taylor Lane, and Montague Street.
Streets along the course will be closed from 7 a.m. until approximately 9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Residents living along the course are basked to move their vehicles before 7 a.m. Residents living on College Street are asked not to park on the street beginning Friday night.
A telephone message will be sent on the AlertSense alert system, advising people of the course.
“The Chamber appreciates the cooperation of residents in the run area to observe the street closures. If they need to get out, get out prior to the time of the closures,” Thurmond said. “This is a community event, we appreciate the support of the community observing the roadblocks and cheering the runners and walkers on.”
Overall run and walk male and female winners along with Simpson County male and female run and walk winners will receive awards.
Cash prizes of $100 will go to the overall male and female run winners and $75 to the overall male and female walk winners.
Awards will also be presented to the top three male and female run and walk finishers in each of the 14 age categories ranging from 14 and under to 75 and above.
The run portion of the race is a Bowling Green Road Runners Grand Prix event.
The run-walk event started in 1982 and has been hosted by the Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce since 2007.
In conjunction with the Garden Spot Run-Walk is a children’s event the previous evening.
There is no charge to participate in the Kids Fun Run sponsored by Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Friday, August 11 beginning at 6 p.m. on the College Street side of Franklin City Hall.
The Kids Fun Run is for children aged 10 and under.
All participants receive medals and a coupon for a free kid’s scoop of ice cream at Chaney’s Dairy Barn.
For more information about any of the races call Steve Thurmond at the Chamber of Commerce at 270-586-7609 or send an email to sthurmond@f-schamber.com.
Contributing sponsors are the City of Franklin, Franklin Bank & Trust, Franklin Electric Plant Board, Franklin Precision Industry, Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, German American Bank, The Mint at Kentucky Downs, Legacy Group Properties, NHK, Price Less IGA, Simpson County Fiscal Court, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College, and Wilkins Eye Care.
