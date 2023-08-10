A total of 521 people pre-registered to take part in the 41st Annual Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Garden Spot 5K Run & Walk, presented by Med Center Health — The Medical Center at Franklin being held Saturday, Aug. 12.

Another 25 to 30 people are expected to register on race day making the total number of participants some 550.

