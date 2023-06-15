The dangers of Fentanyl, was the topic of Simpson County Emergency Management Director Robert Palmer’s June Preparedness message.
In the message Palmer said, “Today in our society the risks with illegal drug use or legal drug abuse can no longer be contained to the families who have had the misfortune to have it creep into their lives.
Young people who may have historically gotten away with a one-time experiment are dying in high numbers because of an Opioid called Fentanyl. This drug is so extremely addictive, powerful and cheap the drug dealers are lacing it with just about any other drug that is out there.”
He said, “Fentanyl is so dangerous in such small amounts that it has the capacity of impacting anyone who comes in contact with it, which is not necessarily someone using drugs.
Most people who are dying from overdoses of Fentanyl do not even know that they’ve been exposed to it.
Those who are manufacturing and trafficking pills with Fentanyl in them can make it look just like about any other over the counter medication.
Traces of Fentanyl on paper, plastic wrappers or other packaging used to distribute it can be deadly.”
Palmer added, “So please be informed and an active part of the lives of your children, your grandchildren, and other family members.
This drug does not discriminate on any demographic, race, gender, socio economic status, etc…It’s killing everyone.”
For more information about Fentanyl contact Palmer at the Simpson County Office of Emergency Management in the Courthouse.
The entire message is available on the Simpson County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.
