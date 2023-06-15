The dangers of Fentanyl, was the topic of Simpson County Emergency Management Director Robert Palmer’s June Preparedness message.

In the message Palmer said, “Today in our society the risks with illegal drug use or legal drug abuse can no longer be contained to the families who have had the misfortune to have it creep into their lives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.