On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear released detailed information regarding the quad-state tornado that hit western Kentucky on the early morning of Saturday, Dec. 11.
According to the Governor’s report, a total of 74 Kentuckians were confirmed dead from the tornado as of Dec. 13. Three newly reported deaths were confirmed in Warren County with one in Graves County, four in Hopkins County and one in Franklin County.
As of Monday, there were 109 Kentuckians reported as unaccounted for, but Beshear is expecting that number to grow in coming days.
Simpson County experienced few reports of damage while neighboring Warren County has suffered damage following an EF-3 tornado on Dec. 11 as part of the deadly storms over the weekend.
Kentucky State Parks are providing emergency shelters to distressed people affected by the tornado. Currently, Kentucky State Parks are providing lodging for the American Red Cross, utility crews, first responders and displaced families.
The commonwealth has designated the following parks as part of the states emergency response efforts: Kentucky Dam Village (30 rooms available); Kenlake State Resort Park (58 rooms available, park has hook-up outlets that could be used for three washers and three dryers and will accept donations); Lake Barkley State Resort Park (awaiting electricity to be restored, an additional 56 rooms will available); Barren River Lake State Resort Park (30 rooms available); John James Audubon State Park (one cottage available); Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park (no rooms are available; all 37 rooms occupied); Rough River Dam State Resort Park (47 rooms available).
Families who are in need of emergency housing should contact their local emergency management office to request lodging. If a family in need arrives at a Kentucky State Park without having contacted their local emergency management office, park staff and volunteers should assist them in doing so when they arrive.
Kentuckians who reside in Lyon, Fulton, Graves, Muhlenberg, Marshall, Hopkins and Caldwell counties will receive priority placement.
Volunteers are needed at Kenlake, Kentucky Dam Village, Rough River Dam, and Lake Barkley State Parks. Volunteers will need to provide their own accommodations. Some parks can provide a camping space for self-contained camping. People willing to volunteer should email Andy Kasitz at andy.kasitz@ky.gov.
Many of Kentucky’s major agriculture operations reside in Western Kentucky and were impacted by the historic tornadoes that devastated the area. To help identify the needs of our farmers and provide a swift response, the Governor has created an Agriculture Working Group.
More than 440 Kentucky National Guard members are supporting storm relief.
Ninety-five fatality search and recovery soldiers are working in Mayfield.
Fifty-five Guardsmen are providing Logistics Support to the State Logistics Support Area located at Wendell Ford Regional Training Center (Greenville) in order to support the Federal Emergency Management Agencys equipment push to the affected area.
Three National Guard Chaplains are providing spiritual guidance to soldiers and civilians in the affected communities.
