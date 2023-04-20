“I loved every minute of it.”
These are the oft-repeated words of Lisa Deavers, Director of Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation, when she talks about her lengthy career in the field of parks and recreation. It was never the hometown girl’s intention, and she still seems a little surprised when she looks back.
“I’ve been in the field of parks and recreation for twenty-three years,” she recalls, “but how I got there is a little interesting. My degree, from Western Kentucky, is in business. In fact, a group of us business majors made fun of the one person we knew who was majoring in parks and rec, we always asked her if she was going to spend her life ‘playing outside.’ But in the late 90s, the director of the Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recs left the job, and they asked me if I would fill in until they hired someone. They just needed someone to keep the boat afloat.”
However, within six months Deavers was asked to become the director. “So, this is my second time of being the director of Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recs, since I first held this job from 2000-2004. And I loved every minute of it.”
However, Deavers had the desire to spread her wings. She applied to the Kentucky State Parks for a Program Services Supervisor position. “I remember thinking, on my way to that job interview, about what a park event planner would do,” she said, “and all I could think of was the dance contest in the movie, ‘Dirty Dancing.’ ”
Nevertheless, she got the job of recreation supervisor at the Dale Hollow Resort Park. “I started in 2004,” she said. “And we did event planning, kind of like I imagined. But we also did pool maintenance, trail maintenance, and playground inspections. We took care of all the installations in the park.”
In 2006, Deavers had the opportunity to move into the same position at Barren River Resort Park, which was a little closer to home. “I also got to do a lot of fun things there,” she said. “I led eagle watches, and I started the sandhill crane watches that Barren River is famous for.” Deavers pointed out that each park serves a slightly different demographic and requires custom-designed programming.
There are three categories of parks in the Kentucky State Park System—the resort parks, like Dale Hollow and Barren River Resort Parks, the historic sites, like Jefferson Davis Monument Park or Lincoln Homestead State Park, and the recreational parks, such as Green River State Park.
In 2010, the Kentucky Parks System was restructured into three regions — Western, Central, and Eastern. Deavers accepted the position of the Western Region Recreation Coordinator, supervising the staff at every park west of I-65 plus Barren River. Her office was in Frankfort, but much of the position involved traveling to the parks.
“We were doing pool inspections, playground inspections, staff training, and from May to July we were on the road covering the state for eight out of twelve weeks,” she said. “It was a lot of fun, and I met great people all over the state. But we had to visit all 52 of the state parks.”
Deavers stayed with the Kentucky State Parks from 2010 through 2016. The job fluctuated a bit over the period. For instance, for one year she was the assistant director of all the state historic parks. “Over time the job title changed, but it was basically the same thing — inspections, training, event planning, and oversight of the state parks. And I loved every minute of it.”
Deavers lives in Franklin with her husband, Brad, who is from Ohio (“he’s a Buckeye,” she says), and has spent her career commuting. “I never moved,” she observed. “I always commuted when I worked at Dale Hollow, Barren River, and even when my official office was in Frankfort.”
Between 2010 and 2016, employees who left parks jobs were not always being replaced, and the work was divided among the employees who remained. “I was exhausted,” said Deavers, “and the travel began to wear. My last year of working, I was probably gone two-thirds of the year.”
In 2016, she retired from park work and took a part-time job at home as the director of the Gallery on the Square. “I was really happy working part-time,” she said, “but of course, working in the parks was my real calling. I just thought I would never have an opportunity to get back into the parks locally.”
But in 2022, the Franklin-Simpson Parks Director Terry Joiner retired and Deavers jumped at the chance to apply. “I just knew this job was for me.”
She got the job. One advantage Deavers brought to the situation was her network of colleagues. “I know people all over the state who run parks, and they’re willing to share their expertise. They’re a sounding board for me.”
This was helpful when Deavers and her staff began to collect the data for the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. “The Master Parks Plan we presented last month at the City/County meeting is the first one we’ve ever done. I bounced off some of my colleagues around the state when we started that process.”
Deavers said she almost cried when she first saw the Master Plan, which was prepared by Lose Design of Nashville. “The way they took the ideas of our community and placed them within our parklands ... it just took my breath away. I know it’s a thirty-year plan, but for me, that just means I may not retire for thirty years.”
Of all the big-ticket items included in the Master Plan, the Community Center is first and foremost in her mind. “I hope we’ll have it within five years,” she said. “We currently do not have a year-round location for the public. We need a place with an indoor walking track and a multi-use court for pickleball, volleyball, and basketball. We have the land in the park. We don’t have to acquire new land. We feel a community center makes the best use of that land.”
Deavers is understandably proud of the park system she oversees. “We have 200 acres in Jim Roberts Park,” she said. “Lincoln Park is 17 acres and Bradley Park is one acre.”
The Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation has a budget of around $450 thousand, which, Deavers said, amounts to “$23.11 per citizen per year based on the 2020 census.”
She is currently thrilled about the brand-new half-mile walking trail that just opened. “We took a trail that was closed off, cleared it out, and moved some fencing so cars couldn’t get in because it’s a pedestrian/bicycle-only area.” The trail features new story-walk pedestals, placed along the trail and paid for through a partnership with the parks, the Simpson County 4H, and the Franklin-Simpson Excellence in Education Foundation.
Jim Roberts Park will also be opening its first-ever dog park this year. “We have to chase people’s dogs off the ballparks now,” she said, “so there’s a definite need for it.”
The pickle-ball court renovation is scheduled for May through June, and a grant is being sought to create the first 1.2 miles of the proposed 2.7-mile perimeter trail, which is displayed on the Parks Master Plan map.
“Movies in the Park” are planned for June through August, and will be held on alternate Friday nights, when there is no concert on the square.
Deavers is proud that the park offers activities for all ages. “For instance,” she said, “we have thirty to forty people in our senior fitness classes, and over spring break, we’ll have a peeps scavenger hunt going on for the kids.”
Deavers says the Franklin community is very supportive of the parks—which was abundantly demonstrated during the Christmas season. “I wanted to have a Christmas lights display, but I was thinking we would start it in 2023,” she recalled. “When I mentioned this to the board, they said, ‘why not this year?’ ”
Deavers agreed to try out the idea and placed one post on Facebook. “We were overwhelmed. we had over fifty displays donated,” she said. “It was a huge success. Some people drove through two or three times because they couldn’t fit everybody into the car. And it didn’t cost us anything except electricity. A lot of our donors were from Franklin’s small business community.”
Parks and Recreation used the event to collect food donations and presented over 3000 items of non-perishable food to the city’s food banks.
“When you’re standing at one end of the park waiting for donations, and you hear kids singing Christmas carols in their cars as they drive through the lighting display, and they stop to tell you how much they loved the lights,” Deavers said, “well, it’s a moving experience.”
She concluded, “I loved every minute of it.”
