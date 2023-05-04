First reading of an ordinance rezoning property on Blackjack Road for a proposed apartment complex was heard at the April 24 Franklin City Commission meeting.
The ordinance rezones approximately 26 acres on the west side of the roadway from heavy industrial to multi-family high density residential.
The proposed apartment complex would consist of approximately 169 units.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
The city commission gave second reading approval to an ordinance amending the city budget by adding $74,000 being used to cover the estimated costs to fix a sinkhole in the Quail Ridge stormwater retention area.
It was announced that the city is working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on a project to add a turning lane on Highway 1008 at the intersection of South Main Street. The turning lane will be between Main Street and South College Street.
Work on the turning lane is expected to begin in the spring of 2024.
Due to the widening of 1008 the city will have to relocate a sewer main and a commercial service line. The Kentucky Department of Transportation will reimburse the city for all of the work related to the relocation.
It was announced that the city has received a $4,320 Walmart Community Grant. The funds will be used for the purchase of 24 Stinger DSLEF flashlights at a cost of $160 each and 24 batteries at a cost of $20 each all for the Franklin Police Department.
Franklin Police Chief Roger Solomon said the flashlights are “pivotal for patrols.
Solomon said Walmart also provided funds for the police department’s K-9 program about six years ago.
Approval was given to a five-year moratorium on city property taxes for property at 100 West Kentucky Avenue. The moratorium is on the purchase price of the property.
The city provides tax moratoriums to encourage restoration and renovations within the downtown historic district. The property owner must first request the moratorium, which is then considered for approval by the city commission.
Commissioners approved a consulting services agreement with Mid-TN Erosion & Sediment Control, LLC. A professional engineer with the company will provide engineering and public works assistance to the city 20 hours per week.
And, the commission approved a deed to the city from South Street, LLC for a drainage and retention area behind South Street’s new development on the west side of 31-W North.
The approximately 10-acre site is adjacent to Snoopers Attic and has been maintained by the city for several years. The city needs control of the property for stormwater maintenance purposes.
