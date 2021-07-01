A Homecoming and revival will be held at New Harmony Old Time Missionary Baptist Church of Logan County.
All day service will be held Sunday, July 4 beginning between 10 and 11 a.m. The singers will be the Macedonia Boys from Tennessee.
Revival begins Sunday, July 11 with services beginning at seven o’clock each night. The helpers are Nick Hart and Casey Cole. The pastor is Brother Doug Haley.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.