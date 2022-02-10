The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office in the state of Tennessee on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 1.
A press release from the TBI says preliminary information indicates that deputies from Simpson County were in pursuit of a vehicle that continued over the Kentucky state line into Robertson County.
The vehicle that was the subject of the pursuit wrecked on Payne Road in Portland.
The release says initial reports indicate that during an attempt to apprehend the driver and the passenger, one deputy discharged his weapon, striking the passenger.
That individual was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
The driver was not injured, and was taken into custody by the deputies.
No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.
No names were listed in the press release and the condition of the person taken to the hospital was also not listed.
The release says the TBI does not identify officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer.
Information regarding the incident will not be released until the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is finished with its investigation, according to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
Simpson County Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson said the deputy involved in the shooting incident is on administrative leave pending the investigation.
“This is normal procedure when deadly force is used,” Hopson said.
The name of the deputy has not been released.
