Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue responded to three structure fires during June.
The structure fires were to a CDB oil facility on Reasonover Drive on June 14, a residential structure on Macedonia Road on June 20 and a residence on Rolling Road Drive on June 28.
Firefighters received 47 calls during June.
June’s other calls included four to traffic collisions, all involving personal injury. There were also four calls to grass, field or hay fires. There were two calls each to assist EMS and smoke scares.
There was one call each to a vehicle fire, a rubbish fire, a fire involving a lawnmower and grass, a power line down, a carbon monoxide incident, a short in electrical equipment and a natural gas release. Firefighters also received one call each to an unauthorized burn, an illegal burn and a controlled burn.
The remaining calls were false alarms, the call was canceled while firefighters were en route, the fire was out on arrival or the call was unfounded.
Through June 30, Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 188 calls during 2022.
