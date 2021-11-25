Franklin Police arrested a Hendersonville, Tennessee man on nine charges on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Police were dispatched at about 9:15 p.m. to a residence on Eddings Road where an assault allegedly occurred.
The arrest citation said Vinson Edward Williams, 49, was allegedly observed driving away from the scene and was stopped a short time later on Scottsville Road at I-65 Exit Six.
The citation said after being taken to the Simpson County Jail, Williams allegedly ate a marijuana roach he had in his possession.
Williams was arrested on charges of second-degree assault — domestic violence, operating a motor vehicle under the influence — alcohol — third offense and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.
He was also charged with second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Officer Tyler Anderson made the arrest.
A Franklin woman was arrested on a charge of bribery of a public servant on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Bethany R. Chiappone, 31, was also charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Police responded at about 12:15 a.m. to a disturbance on St. George Way where Ms. Chiappone was arrested.
The arrest citation said while en route to the Simpson County Jail she allegedly made comments resulting in the bribery charge.
Officer Craig Hansen made the arrest.
Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green has been contacted about a phone scam in this area.
State police say citizens have received calls from someone stating they are with local and state law enforcement and that there is an active warrant for their arrest.
Kentucky State Police say never share a Social Security Number or other personal information online or by phone.
State police say legitimate businesses will never ask you to pay with Apple cards, eBay cards, Google Play cards, or any other prepaid card.
And, state police say to report a possible scam call 1-888-432-9257, or fill out a complaint form online at ag.ky.gov.
