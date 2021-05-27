Governor Andy Beshear has appointed James Mooneyhan, of Franklin, as member of the Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College Nominating Commission.
Mooneyhan is a consultant for the Simpson County Jailer. He replaces Daniel Rudloff, whose term has expired. Mooneyhan will serve a term running through April 15, 2023.
Currie Milliken and Cody Pruitt, both of Bowling Green, were also appointed to the commission along with Mooneyhan.
