Austin Johnson along with four incumbents; Jere Dee Hopson, Eric Vaughn, Marty Chandler and Jeff Henderson were the winners of the five Republican races on the Simpson County ballot in the May 17 primary election.
Johnson won the race for county clerk with 650 votes followed by Jada Freeman with 543, Katie Fleming with 214, Jennifer Gregory with 175 and Mark Sexton with 160.
Johnson and Democratic candidate Dewana Eaton will oppose each other in the November general election for county clerk. Eaton was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Hopson was the winner in the Simpson County Sheriff’s race, defeating challenger Dennis Link 1,449 to 287.
Vaughn won the race for Simpson County Jailer defeating challenger Josh Blackburn 920 to 825.
Chandler defeated challenger Jeff Britt for Simpson Fiscal Court East District Magistrate 263 to 184.
Also in the east district, Henderson defeated challenger Billy Bishop for constable 265 to 154.
The east district consists of the Barnes, Round Pond and Robey voting precincts.
There were no Democratic candidates for sheriff, jailer, east district magistrate and east district constable.
Incumbent Rand Paul carried Simpson County in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate receiving 1,482 votes.
Charles Booker carried Simpson County in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate receiving 545 votes.
Almost 18%, or 2,563 of the 14,855 registered Simpson County voters voted in the primary election.
Voter registration books are closed until May 27.
The deadline to file as a candidate for city of Franklin offices or three Simpson County Board of Education seats to be decided in the November general election is June 7.
City offices to be determined in November are mayor and the four city commission seats. Board of Education seats on the November ballot are from Districts Two and Five and an unexpired term that runs through 2024 from District One.
District Two consists of the Adsit Shop, North Simpson and Robey voting precincts. District Five is the Barnes and Round Pond precincts. District One is the Harristown, Prospect Hill and West Door precincts.
Contact the Simpson County Clerk’s Office in the Courthouse Annex for more information about voter registration or filing as a candidate.
