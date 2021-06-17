A “Trivia Game Night” and silent auction fundraiser for Live the Proof will be held Friday, June 18 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Cornerstone Building at 202 West Kentucky Avenue.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
The entry fee is $100 per team of four and there is a 15-team maximum.
There is a $500 cash payout.
Live the Proof Founder and Executive Director Mr. Tammie McCory said in an article in the May 13 Franklin Favorite, “Live the Proof is an organization that wants to help anyone that is transitioning back into society and offer them a brighter future.”
Contact McCory at 270-223-0505 for more information about the fundraiser or Live the Proof.
