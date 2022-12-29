Input is now being taken on a “Simpson County Priority Survey.”
Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes announced the launch of the survey at the Dec. 20 Simpson Fiscal Court meeting.
Details about the survey and a link to the survey are on the Mason Barnes Simpson County Judge Executive Facebook page and Simpson County government website, simpsoncountyky.gov.
Barnes said on the Facebook page and website, the survey will tell elected officials which areas of spending are more important to the public.
He said the county currently funds 30 different departments or entities from local tax dollars. Those 30 can be placed in eight basic categories.
Survey participants will have an opportunity to list the eight categories in the order of importance.
The survey is open to ages 12 and over and closes Jan. 15, 2023.
