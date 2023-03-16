The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended zone changes for construction of houses on Orange Street at their meeting on March 7.
Franklin Affordable Housing requested the five zone changes to single family affordable housing.
The development will have approximately 60 houses consisting of one and two bedrooms all rented through Franklin Affordable Housing.
The Franklin City Commission will consider approval of the zone changes.
Public hearings were held at the meeting on the zone change requests prior to the recommendation for approval.
