Franklin Police say counterfeit money was used at Kentucky Downs on Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14.
The police report did not say the denomination of the counterfeit bill used on Aug. 14. The report said the words “copy money” was on both sides of the fake bill.
Another report says a counterfeit $100 bill was used on Aug. 13.
The two men identified as using the counterfeit money told police they did not know it was fake currency.
No charges were placed.
The counterfeit $100 bill will be turned over to the Secret Service.
Officers Jenna Trodglen and Michael Jones filed the reports.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man and woman on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Ernest E. Lucas, 43, and Amanda S. Gregory, 35, were also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Lucas was also charged with excessive windshield — window tinting.
The arrest citation said Lucas was the driver and Ms. Gregory the passenger of the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Westland Avenue and Pepper Street at about 7:15 p.m.
The citation said a straw containing a white crystal like substance was allegedly found during a search of the vehicle.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrests.
Franklin Police arrested two Franklin men after responding to a drug complaint at Kentucky Motel on North Main Street on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Tyler Goodnight, 27, and Dylan Blake Sellier, 26, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
Goodnight was also charged with possession of a controlled substance — heroin and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Sellier was also charged with second degree fleeing or evading police on foot.
Goodnight’s arrest citation said suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin and needles were allegedly found during a search of a motel room he was in.
Sellier’s arrest citation said he allegedly ran from the room after police arrived and was later found lying in a ditch. It said suspected methamphetamine residue was allegedly found in his wallet.
Officer Clayton Montgomery made the arrests after police responded to the motel at about 12:15 a.m.
A Franklin man faces charges of third degree burglary in connection with alleged burglaries at storage units in May.
The arrest warrant said Justin Peek, 37, faces five counts of the charge.
The warrant said Peek also faces single charges of theft by unlawful taking from vehicle under $500 and third degree criminal mischief in connection with the theft of a generator that was inside a recreational vehicle stored at Premium Storage on Harding Road.
Peek is also charged with one additional count of third degree burglary, which another arrest warrant said is in connection with the recovery of property belonging to another person that was located in a storage unit rented by Peek and a woman.
The woman also allegedly renting the storage unit was not charged in connection with the property recovery, but does face charges in connection with the alleged storage unit thefts.
An arrest warrant said Ashley Jane Steiner, 34, of Franklin, faces five counts of complicity to third degree burglary for allegedly aiding in the commission of the thefts.
Franklin Police Officer Adam Bennett arrested Peek on August 14 on the warrants obtained by officers Tyler Anderson and Timothy Summers.
Officer Anderson obtained the arrest warrant for Ms. Steiner that was served by Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Wyatt Harper on August 14.
A Portland, Tennessee man was arrested on a charge of theft of mail matter in connection with an alleged incident in Franklin.
Michael Eugene Wix, 59, was arrested Monday, Aug. 16 on an arrest warrant obtained by Franklin Police.
The warrant says the charge stems from the alleged theft of two packages delivered by the postal service to a house. The alleged theft was reported on Aug. 2.
Officer Timothy Summers obtained the arrest warrant that was served by Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Quintin Wright.
