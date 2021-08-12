The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Garden Spot 5K Run & Walk, presented by Med Center Health — The Medical Center at Franklin is Saturday in Franklin.
The 39th annual race will be held rain or shine. The start times are 7:30 a.m. for runners and 7:32 for walkers.
It begins and ends at the College Street side of the Simpson County Courthouse. The mostly flat course is through a residential area in south Franklin.
“This is not me saying this, this is people coming here and saying this, this is one of the premiere 5K races in this part of the state and people love to come to it,” Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond said during an interview with WFKN’s Brian Davis.
A total of 534 runners and walkers had already signed up for the event as of Monday, Aug. 9. Thurmond estimated that with race day registrants at least 600 people could be in the race this year.
“That’s not too far off what we normally have,” Thurmond said. “With a year of not doing it and with the virus spiking a little bit, it has effected our numbers. There is no question about it. A lot of people that have come to the office (Chamber Office) to register tell us that they are so glad we are doing it, that we’re back live and they’re going to be on the square. It’s been very gratifying for people to tell us how much they missed the Garden Spot last year and how much they missed doing it.”
Streets along the course will be closed beginning at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning and will remain closed until the end of the race. It is estimated the streets in the neighborhoods the race will be in should be open by about 9:15 a.m.
Thurmond said Simpson County Emergency Management will make a Code Red telephone call announcing what streets will be closed.
Both in-person and virtual races are being held this year. Last year’s race was virtually only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Race day registration for in-person race participants is only available now and will be held Saturday morning on the Courthouse square before the race beginning at 5:30 a.m. and ending promptly at 6:45 a.m. to allow for electronic timing entry.
The registration fee is $30.
Participants must be at least 8 years old to register.
Prizes will be awarded to in person participants only. Issues with timing makes it almost impossible for the chamber to award prizes to virtual participants.
Overall run and walk male and female winners along with Simpson County male and female run and walk winners will receive awards.
The awards will be presented at the Courthouse following the race.
This year a special award, to be announced on Saturday, will go to the Simpson County male and female run winners.
Cash prizes of $100 will go to the overall male and female run winners and $75 to the overall male and female walk winners.
Overall winners cannot win age categories.
Awards will also go to the top three male and female run and walk finishers in each of 14 age categories ranging from 14 and under to 75 and above.
The walking portion of the race is strictly for walking. One foot must be on the ground at all times. Trotters will be disqualified.
For the safety of all participants, no animals are allowed on the racecourse. Baby strollers are can be pushed during the race.
The run portion of the race is a Bowling Green Road Runners Grand Prix event.
Three Way Racing, a timing and race management company based in Lexington and Louisville, will do time keeping for the race. The company has been used for the Franklin race for several years.
“They just do such an outstanding job,” Thurmond said. “They know their stuff.”
Race results will be available on line at www.runsignup.com. Click the drop box and select The Garden Spot run to access the results.
A Kids Fun Run sponsored by Chaney’s Dairy Barn will be held Friday night beginning at 6 p.m. on the College Street side of Franklin City Hall.
The Kids Fun Run is free to enter and is for children age 10 and under.
All participants receive medals and a coupon for a free scoop of ice cream at Chaney’s Dairy Barn. There are no winners or losers in the race that usually attracts 40 to 50 participants.
For more information about any of the races call the chamber of commerce at 270-586-7609 or send an email to sthurmond@f-schamber.com.
Contributing sponsors are City of Franklin, Franklin Bank & Trust, Franklin Favorite — WFKN, Franklin Precision Industry, Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, German American Bank, Kentucky Downs — The Mint, Legacy Group Properties, NHK, Price Less IGA, Simpson County Fiscal Court, South Central Bank, South Central Kentucky Community & Technical College and Wilkins Eye Care.
