The first Summer Vibes Music Fest is taking place on Saturday bringing eight regional bands to downtown Franklin.
The one-day music festival is happening on Aug. 28. The headliner is The Josephines, a rock country group from Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The lineup also includes Nashville rock-duo Born Crooked and Franklin natives the Dead Broke Barons, Jeffrey East and Michael Gough as well as Bowling Green Tidballs’ venue regulars Girl Tones, Fat Box and Kiss Kiss Bang.
The event kicks off with a Songwriters Showcase at 12 p.m.
Half a dozen food trucks are scheduled to attend alongside Franklin’s first beer garden. The art zone area of the festival will consist of both vendors and art activities. A Wonderland-themed selfie garden and stations will be available downtown for photo opportunities throughout the day.
The lineup for the inaugural event was dropped on social media via the Summer Vibes Music Fest Facebook and Instagram pages on May 1, 2021.
Franklin-Simpson Renaissance, Thunder Sound, F-S Tourism Commission, Gallery on the Square, D93, WBKO, German American Bank, Harlin Technical, F-S Chamber of Commerce F-S Arts Council and Hunt Ford are sponsors of the music festival.
