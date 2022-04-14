Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 38 calls during March.
There were two structure fires, one at 1809 Salem Road on March 16 and one at 5955 Morgantown Road on March 26.
All but one of the 12 calls to traffic collisions involved an injury, including a fatality on I-65 on March 24. Firefighters responded just over two hours after the fatal collision to another traffic collision on I-65 that involved multiple vehicles that caught on fire and was some four miles from the site of the fatality.
Firefighters were called back to the collision involving a fire on I-65 when it rekindled later that same day. That collision resulted in what was reported as four non life-threatening injuries.
On March 30, F-S Fire Rescue assisted firefighters in Russellville at the site of a large mulch fire and also had firefighters responding during that time to a small mulch fire at Colorado Grill on Steele Road.
The calls also include a ring removal, an animal rescue, a land search for a person, an illegal burn, a rubbish fire, a controlled burn and two natural gas releases.
The remaining calls were false alarms, unfounded, out on arrival and firefighters were canceled en route.
Through March 31, F-S Fire Rescue had responded to 94 calls so far during 2022.
