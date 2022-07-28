Simpson Fiscal Court during its July 19 meeting authorized the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office to buy equipment for four additional school resource officers.
The sheriff’s office coordinates the school resource officer program in the local school system.
The Simpson County Board of Education authorized four additional resource officers, which along with the existing resource officer will place one in each school.
Sheriff Jere D. Hopson said the school system is using funding for the additional resource officers through sources such as public donations and from local governments.
Funding that the sheriff’s office receives from the school system for the program is required to go to fiscal court. Hopson asked fiscal court to allocate the money for equipment and other associated start up costs for the additional resource officers.
Hopson said a resource officer will be in each school “close to when school starts,” which is Aug. 17.
Fiscal court also approved a resolution and agreement for use of state funds for the Kenny Perry Drive bridge replacement project.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will pay 80% of the costs to replace the bridge with state funding not to exceed $80,000. The county will provide the remaining funds. It’s hoped the bridge can be replaced this fall.
Also approved:
- Paving on nine county roads using state Flex funds.
- Professional engineering services as needed for planning and zoning and public works.
- And an agreement with West Kentucky Correctional Healthcare and transfer of two pick-up trucks from public works to other departments, with one going to the animal shelter and one to the building inspector.
Among the financial items approved was the Fiscal Year 2021-22 county treasurer’s settlement and the county’s June 30 financial statement, both subject to audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.