The Franklin City Commission approved an ordinance rezoning property on Blackjack Road to residential where a 169-unit apartment complex is proposed at their May 8 meeting.
The ordinance rezones approximately 26 acres on the west side of the roadway, also known as Kentucky Highway 1171, from I-2 (heavy industrial) to R-4 (multi-family high-density residential).
Commissioners heard first reading of an ordinance rezoning approximately 16.38 acres on the south side of North Street from R-2 (single-family and two-family residential district) to R-4 (multi-family high-density residential).
And, commissioners heard first reading of an ordinance adopting new and or amended zoning regulations.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone changes in the two ordinances and also recommended the new and or amended planning and zoning regulations.
Also at the meeting, a $27,700 dollar bid for sidewalk repairs was accepted.
All Things Construction, LLC in Woodburn submitted the lone bid for the work.
Sidewalks being repaired are on portions of two streets, South Main Street between the intersections of Scottsville Road and Montage Street to Industrial Drive and North College Street between Kentucky Avenue and North Main Street.
The commission approved three items related to the Summer Vibes Music Festival in downtown Franklin on August 26. Franklin-Simpson Renaissance and Simpson County Tourism are presenting the event.
A $5,000 city sponsorship for the music festival, the same amount donated by the city last year, was approved.
A street closing request and a letter of support for F-S Renaissance to obtain an ABC License for the retail sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in the street closing area during the music festival were also approved.
Commissioners approved street closings in downtown Franklin for the F-S Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series scheduled on eight Friday nights between June 16 and August 18.
Franklin Police Detective Travis Frank was recognized for receiving the Excellent Award for Diligence at the second annual Barren River Child Advocacy Center Honor Awards ceremony.
Franklin Police Captain John Thompson was recognized for attending the Department of Homeland Security’s Leadership Training Course in Glynco, Georgia. Thompson was one of two from Kentucky selected to attend the course and is the first from the Franklin Police Department to attend.
And, the commission approved hiring Brandon Johnson as a member of the Franklin Police Department.
