The Barren River District Health Department says a dog in the southwest corner of Simpson County near the Logan County line tested positive for rabies on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The press release says the dog was exhibiting signs and symptoms and was submitted for testing. At this time it is unknown how the dog became infected.

