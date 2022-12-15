The Barren River District Health Department says a dog in the southwest corner of Simpson County near the Logan County line tested positive for rabies on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The press release says the dog was exhibiting signs and symptoms and was submitted for testing. At this time it is unknown how the dog became infected.
No other information has been released.
The health department says rabies is a viral disease that attacks the nervous system. It is predominantly seen in bats and skunks, as well as in domestic animals, such as dogs and cats.
The best protection for pet owners, their families, and their pets is to keep their dogs, cats, and ferrets rabies vaccinations up to date.
