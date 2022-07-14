Advance tickets for the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council production of Fiddler on the Roof are on sale.
Performances are scheduled for July 22-23 at 7 p.m. each night and a matinee on July 24 at 3 p.m., all at the Goodnight Auditorium.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students and are available online at franklinsimpsonarts.org, at The Gallery on the Square on Main Street in downtown Franklin or call the Gallery at 279-586-8055.
Fiddler on the Roof is a musical theater tradition and award-winning story about a family’s struggles in a changing Russia.
— Staff report
