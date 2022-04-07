For the second consecutive week there were no new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in Simpson County in the report issued on April 1 by the Barren River District Health Department.
Simpson County still has had 5,756 confirmed cases and 87 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
There have been 86,055 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department, including 63 new cases in the April 1 report. The number of deaths in the district now total 1,038, an increase of 12 since the previous report.
The district health department says 56.48% of Simpson County’s population has a COVD-19 vaccine, an increase of about .02 of a%.
