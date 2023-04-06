Simpson County was one of 105 Kentucky counties to see increases in its unemployment rate from January to February.
Kentucky Labor Estimates place Simpson County’s February preliminary unemployment rate at 4.1%, which is four tenths of one% higher than January’s revised rate of 3.7%.
February was the second straight month Simpson County had an unemployment rate increase.
Simpson County’s February 2023 unemployment rate was eight tenths of one% higher than the February 2022 rate of 3.7%.
Simpson County’s civilian labor force in February totaled 8,784 people of which 8,424 were employed and 360 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s February unemployment rate was lower than both the Barren River Area Development District’s 4.4% and the state’s 4.5%, but higher than the nation’s 3.9%.
All ten-counties in the Barren River Area Development District (BRADD), which includes Simpson County, had unemployment rate increases from January to February.
Logan County had the BRADD’s lowest February unemployment rate at 3.9%. Simpson and Warren County’s 4.1% was the district’s second lowest rate. Edmonson County’s 5.4% was the district’s highest rate.
Allen County’s unemployment rate was 4.5%.
Unemployment rates rose in 105 Kentucky counties between February 2022 and February 2023, fell in 10, and stayed the same in five counties.
Woodford County recorded Kentucky’s lowest jobless rate in February 2023 at 3.2%. Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest rate at 11.6%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
