The Franklin-Simpson Farmer’s Market “Wine, Dine and Shine” is Saturday, June 26 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market on North Main Street next to the Simpson County Extension Service.
The meal will consist of local produce from farmer’s market vendors prepared by the Brickyard of Franklin.
Local wine will be served and people from local wineries will be there. Live music will be performed during the meal and mingle time. Farmer’s market vendors will be set up.
Those attending may come and go as they please. There will be a presentation at 7 p.m. about which wines pair best with different dishes.
Tickets are $25 and are available on the Franklin-Simpson Farmers’ Market Facebook page or at the Simpson County Extension Service. For more information, call the Extension Office at 270 586-4484. This is a promotional event for the farmer’s market and is not intended for profit.
