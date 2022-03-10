The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments approved a conditional use permit for installation of solar panels at its meeting on Feb. 28.
Silicon Ranch Corporation was granted the permit to install the solar panels on property on the south side of Highway 100 and west side of Drakes Creek.
The number of solar panels planned at the site will be presented to the F-S Planning & Zoning Commission during the development plan phase.
The board of adjustments approved two other conditional use permits, one for installation and use of a commercial kitchen in a residence at 403 Sunset Circle and one for construction of a commercial kitchen in an accessory building at a residence at 1197 Kinnard Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.