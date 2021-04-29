Simpson County will receive more than $800,000 from the state’s County Road Aid Fund program during Fiscal Year 2021 — 22 for road and bridge work.
Simpson Fiscal Court approved participation in the annual program at the court’s April 20 meeting.
Simpson County’s funding totals some $833,489 minus three% set aside by the state for emergencies.
The program is funded by the state fuels tax.
The court approved second and final reading of an ordinance amending the county budget adding $110,000 in surplus from the prior fiscal year to the budget to be used to purchase sheriff’s office vehicles.
A road salt bid was also approved. And, fiscal court received the Fiscal Year 2021-22 Simpson County Extension District Budget. No action by the court is required on the extension district budget.
