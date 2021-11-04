The Franklin Favorite is offering one-time complimentary candidate filing profile stories beginning Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Candidates with proof of filing papers are welcome to stop by the newspaper office located at 103 N. High St. between 9 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday to speak with a staff member. Candidates have until a week following the official filing deadline to contact the newspaper.
Each candidate is asked the same questions and has an opportunity to take a photo or submit a head shot to run with the filing announcement story.
The information in the profile stories is also aired on 1220 WFKN.
For more information, email editor@franklin favorite.com
