Kentucky State Police arrested a Franklin man in connection with an investigation into allegations of rape.
State police say they were called on Monday, May 3 by the Simpson County Sheriff’s office to investigate an incident where a woman reported she had allegedly been raped at her home.
State police say during the investigation John D. Ellis, 65, was identified as a possible suspect.
Detectives found Ellis and arrested him on charges of burglary — second degree, kidnapping — adult and rape.
Ellis was lodged in the Simpson County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
