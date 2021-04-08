A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of I-65 in both directions in Simpson and Warren counties was scheduled to begin on Monday, April 5.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 office made the announcement about the project beginning.
The project will address the pavement issues from near the 13-mile marker in Simpson County to near the 25-mile marker in Warren County.
The disjointed pavement, which is responsible for the poor ride quality in this section of I-65, will be rehabilitated and resurfaced. The project will also repair any issues with the shoulders of the roadway and drainage repairs in the median.
During the construction process, I-65 will be reduced to two lanes during certain periods of the work as well as down to one lane in other periods. The shoulder will be utilized as a travel lane.
Additional information will be announced as the work progresses.
These lane closures are expected to cause delays with heavy congestion at some points. Motorists are advised to slow down and pay attention when approaching the construction zone. The speed limit will be reduced in this section to 55 miles per hour.
Slowed or stopped traffic should be expected, especially during the phases when the road is reduced to one lane.
The project is expected to be completed by early winter.
The contract was awarded to Scottys Contracting & Stone LLC on November 20, 2020 for $8,185,325.
