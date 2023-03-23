The Simpson County Board of Education unanimously approved a four-year contract extension for Superintendent Tim Schlosser at the board’s March 16 meeting. The contract extension begins July 1, 2023.
Schlosser is currently in his fourth year as Simpson County Schools Superintendent.
“I appreciate the support from the board they have given me through my first four years,” Schlosser said prior to the vote.
Also at the meeting, the 2023-2024 school year calendar was given final approval.
Aug. 16 is the first day of class for the next school year and May 23, 2024, is the last day of classes. Fall break is the week of Oct. 2-6. Christmas break begins Dec. 18 and runs through Jan. 1, 2024, with Jan. 2 being the first day of class following the holidays. Spring break is the week of April 1-5.
There are 154 instructional days on the calendar.
