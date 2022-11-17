At a recent news conference, Kosair Charities awarded $1,300,000 to Family Enrichment Center, Kentucky Youth Advocates, and 17 additional community organizations, continuing their commitment to fund the Kosair Charities Face It® Movement to end child abuse and neglect. The funding allows community partners to conduct abuse recognition and prevention training sessions, engage parents through self-care workshops and support groups, host events that promote strengthening families, and advocate for those without a voice.

Family Enrichment Centers help kids in Bowling Green and Warren, Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Metcalfe, Monroe, Logan, and Simpson Counties.

