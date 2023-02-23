The following indictments by information were filed in Simpson Circuit Court. An information placing charges is filed when indictment is waived in the case.
Robert Andrew Trotter, 34, Franklin, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); no light on vehicles in tow; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Angela Ferguson, 48, Franklin, no/expired registration plates; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence.
Ryan Donovan Hunter, 25, Franklin, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), promoting contraband.
Christopher Anthony Scott, 25, Franklin, obstructed vision and or windshield; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), first offense.
Samuel Lee Johnson, Jr., 59, Van Buren Township, Michigan, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (cocaine), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, third degree — drug unspecified.
Paul Phillips, 34, Franklin, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.