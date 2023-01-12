David Webster was reappointed Simpson County Board of Education chairperson for 2023 during a special called board of education meeting on Jan. 5.
Nany Uhls was reappointed vice chairperson, Superintendent Tim Schlosser was reappointed secretary, Amanda Spears was reappointed treasurer and the Crocker and Crocker law firm was selected as board attorney.
