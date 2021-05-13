A local nonprofit organization is hosting a silent auction fundraiser next month.
A Trivia Game and Silent Auction fundraiser for the local nonprofit organization Live the Proof, Inc. will be held Friday, June 18 at the Franklin Presbyterian Church Cornerstone Building on West Kentucky Street beginning at 7 p.m.
A $500 cash prize goes to the winning trivia game team.
Donations from businesses for the silent auction are being accepted. For more information about making a donation contact Live the Proof Founder and Executive Director Mr. Tammie McCory at 270-223-0505.
A Music and Food Truck Festival, another fundraiser being held by the organization is happening on July 24 at F-S Community Park. More information about the event is To Be Announced.
In addition, ribbon cuttings for Live The Proof’s Feed the Need Soup Kitchen at the Cornerstone Building will be held Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served following the 10 a.m. ribbon cutting. A meet and greet with the Live the Proof board members will be held following the 6 p.m. ribbon cutting.
A fish fry will also be held May 14 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Cornerstone Building. Donations for the soup kitchen will be accepted at the fish fry.
“Live the Proof is an organization that wants to help anyone that is transitioning back into society and offer them a brighter future,” McCory said. “Basically right now we do a soup kitchen (at the Cornerstone Building) which is open twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. where we feed close to 35 to 40 people a day,” McCory said. “Then on Fridays we do a food box giveaway at the housing authority (at 11 a.m.) and African-American Heritage Center (at 12:30 p.m.) where we give out 275 boxes every Friday.”
He said the organization also refers people to other agencies who need help with a wide range of needs including utility bills, transportation to the grocery store or lodging in a hotel.
McCory said Live the Proof wants to open what is known as a “Drop In Center” to provide people shelter from the elements. It would offer showers, a change of clothes or washing clothes, a meal and help in finding a job.
He said transportation will be offered to and from a place of employment.
He also said the fundraisers are being held to help the organization get a space for the center.
“I know I’m going to find something (space for the center), so now its just raising the money so when it does become available we will be able to purchase it,” McCory said.
The idea for Live the Proof came from his own personal experiences, McCory added.
“For over 20 years of my life I was strung out on crack cocaine, for 10 of those years I was homeless, and for five of those years I lived under a bridge,” McCory said. “During that period of being homeless and addicted I saw a lot of things happen. I try and not let a lot of the same things that happened to me happen to other people that are experiencing homelessness. So I try to offer help however I can for those experiencing homelessness or just transitioning out of jail, getting out of rehab, even folks transitioning out of foster care. Just to give them an opportunity to do something. One of the things I found when I was transitioning out myself was there are three things that you need if you are going to make it, you need a good place to stay, you need a good job and you need adequate transportation. Without those three its going to be super, super hard for you to turn your life around.”
He said another goal of Live the Proof is to open a full time homeless shelter after the Drop In Center is opened.
“It (homeless shelter) is needed here the same way the Drop In Center is needed,” he said. “It would be great to find like minded folks to get this off the ground, that’s the goal.”
Live the Proof has four ways to make a financial donation to the organization, through Cash App, PayPal, by mailing a donation to Post Office Box 889, Franklin, Kentucky 42135 or making a deposit into the Live the Proof account at any German American Bank.
For more information, contact McCory about donating by Cash App or PayPal.
McCory said the organization is always looking for help at the soup kitchen.
For more information about Live the Proof or volunteering at the soup kitchen call McCory or visit him at the soup kitchen at the Cornerstone Building on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Information is also available on the Live the Proof Facebook page.
