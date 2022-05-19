Dr. Steve Compton receives 2022 Optometrist of the Year Award

A Franklin optometrist has received the 2022 Optometrist of the Year Award from the Kentucky Optometric Association.
Dr. Steve Compton received the award on April 22 during the association’s spring meeting in Lexington.
“I was caught off guard, completely surprised,” Compton said. “The others at the office knew about it two weeks in advance.”
This is the first year Compton has received the award, which is voted on by his peers.
“That’s special,” Compton said about being selected by his peers to receive the award. “I always try to give back to my community and the association. To be recognized for that is humbling.”
Dr. Compton joined his father, Kenneth Lee (KL) Compton, at Compton & Compton Eye Care in 1978, and now Steve Compton and his son Alex run the business at 1111 Nashville Road.
The practice has been in the Nashville Road location since early January. It is the fourth site for the practice in Franklin since being founded in 1956 by Kenneth Compton.
“Its going great, we love it here,” Steve Compton said about being in the Nashville Road location. “I never realized how crowded the former office (on North College Street) was until we moved.”
