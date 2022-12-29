Help improve Kentucky’s fisheries by donating your natural Christmas tree to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ Christmas for the Fishes tree recycling program this holiday season.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are accepting evergreen trees at more than 30 drop-off locations across the Commonwealth through January 15, 2023. Trees should be real, not artificial, and should be free of any lights, garland and decorations. Limbs, wreaths, brush or other plants will not be accepted.

