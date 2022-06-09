Franklin Police say two counterfeit $10 bills were used at Sonic restaurant on North Main Street on June 4.
The report said the woman who used the counterfeit money drove away after paying with the fake currency.
The money will be turned over to the Secret Service.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying someone in an alleged debit-credit card theft and attempted use at a Dollar General.
Pictures of the person are on the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, which also has a contact phone number for anyone that might have information about the incident.
The sheriff’s office reported the incident on May 30.
Franklin Police arrested three people on drug-related charges while investigating a report of alleged shoplifting at Walmart on May 29.
Zeek Wilson, 22, city of residence unavailable, was charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, possession of marijuana, theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting and tampering with physical evidence.
Bryce Courtney Gainous, 31, of Franklin, and Trinity McAlister, 19, of Brentwood, Tenn., were charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Gainous was also charged with possession of marijuana.
All three were arrested at a residence on John J. Johnson Avenue at about 7:40 p.m.
Officer Adam Bennett arrested Gainous and McAlister.
Officer Jenna Trodglen arrested Wilson.
Franklin Police arrested a Bowling Green woman on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — on May 29.
Tera C. Swift, 25, was also charged with theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
She was arrested at Walmart after police responded to an alleged shoplifting complaint.
Officer Craig Hansen made the arrest at 10:25 p.m.
A Franklin man was arrested on two-drug possession charges following a traffic stop on May 28.
Joshua W. Culbreath, 36, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance — second offense — methamphetamine.
He was also charged with failure of owner to maintain required insurance — security, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and three traffic violations.
Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at 6:15 p.m. after making the traffic stop on Scottsville Road.
A catalytic convertor was stolen from a vehicle at Holiday Inn on Neha Drive on May 27. The theft happened between 2 p.m. and about 5 p.m.
The Franklin Police offense report said the catalytic convertor is valued at $2,000 and there was $1,200 damage to the exhaust pipe on the vehicle that belongs to an Oxford, Mich., woman.
Office Monta Cherry filed the offense report.
A Franklin man was injured when the vehicle he was driving left Morgantown Road on May 25.
Wendell C. Barnett, 63, was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office report said Barnett was southbound in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade and drove off the road to avoid a collision with an unidentified vehicle stopped in the southbound lane waiting to turn onto Patton Road.
After leaving the road, Barnett’s vehicle went into a ditch, struck a drainage pipe then went airborne and came to rest in the ditch.
Deputy sheriff Matt Freeman investigated the accident, which happened at about 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.