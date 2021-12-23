Kelly Bush files for Franklin mayor

Kelly Bush filed as a candidate for Franklin mayor on Nov. 3.
City races are nonpartisan and will be decided in the November 2022 general election.
Bush is a Simpson County native and has lived in Franklin most of his life. A conservative Christian, Bush is a member of the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission and was a member of the Lee Eric Drake Foundation Board.
He is a Franklin-Simpson High School graduate and has some technical training.
Bush is an independent IT consultant mainly for large health care companies. He is owner and operator of an organic farm in Simpson County and a former retail business owner.
“Franklin is a wonderful town, but a town is not wonderful on its own. The people are what make Franklin great,” Bush said. “The people deserve to have someone in the mayor’s office that has their best interests at heart and top of mind. That means making sure our police department can keep Franklin secure, and that they have the means to do so. It means we have sidewalks and streets that are usable and safe. And, it means we have infrastructure to provide life’s necessities like running water, and that we have a plan for smart growth of our city and county.”
He is the son of Anna Jean Swindle and the late Donnie Bush. He is married to Rony Luan Bush and has one son, Kingston.
